Talking Heads discuss potential reunion









With the band currently back together to help promote the 4K cinematic relaunch of their concert film Stop Making Sense, Talking Heads have been discussing the potential of a proper reunion beyond press junkets.

Interpersonal relationships between the band members over the years have been notably rocky, with Tina Weymouth telling us only last year that she often found David Byrne to be “Trumpian” during his time in the band.

Thus, a reunion has always seemed unlikely. However, during the promotion of Stop Making Sense, the group have not only been happy to share the same space, but have apparently softened their view when it comes to getting back together to make music.

When asked about the potential of a reunion by Pitchfork, Weymouth commented: “We’re just savouring the moment. We’re so happy that it’s resulted in this wonderful thing that’s lasted 40 years. And we’re not really looking too far into the future.”

Continuing: “We might be standing on the corner and a bus will knock us down. We’re super glad we’re alive. We’re all four here to enjoy this moment.”

Jerry Harrison then added: “There’s no question, though, that it revives the joy we had together. I think for each one of us, watching the film, we feel the joy—not just the four of us, but everybody that was onstage, and the crew. It’s certainly tugging on the heartstrings of how much I loved everybody.”

You can check out the trailer for the newly restored cut of Stop Making Sense below.