Talking Heads’ complete ‘Stop Making Sense’ concert to be issued on vinyl for the first time









Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense concert film from 1984 is set to be issued in full on vinyl for the very first time.

The new deluxe edition will be available on August 18th as a limited edition, 2-LP set. This will feature a new Dolby Atmos mix of the complete concert. This engineering has been undertaken by Jerry Harrison and E.T. Thorngren, the duo who also mixed the original release.

The vinyl will feature every song performed in the concert film, including two previously unreleased tracks cut from the original effort: ‘Cities’ and ‘Big Business / I Zimbra’.

The limited edition vinyl version also features a 28-page booklet with unpublished photos, new liner notes from all four band members –Tina Weymouth, David Byrne, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison – and an array of art.

In the liner notes, Byrne states: “We had done a live album before this, but coupled with the film, and with the improved mixes and sound quality, this record reached a whole new audience.”

Adding: “As often happens, the songs got an added energy when we performed them live and were inspired by having an audience. In many ways, these versions are more exciting than the studio recordings, so maybe that’s why a lot of folks discovered us via this record.”

Click here to pre-order the vinyl.

Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Vinyl) tracklisting:

Side One

‘Psycho Killer’

‘Heaven’

‘Thank You For Sending Me An Angel’

‘Found A Job’

‘Slippery People’

‘Cities’ *

Side Two

‘Burning Down The House’

‘Life During Wartime’

‘Making Flippy Floppy’

‘Swamp’

Side Three

‘What a Day That Was’

‘This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)’

‘Once In A Lifetime’

‘Big Business / I Zimbra’ *

Side Four

‘Genius Of Love’

‘Girlfriend Is Better’

‘Take Me To The River’

‘Crosseyed And Painless’