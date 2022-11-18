Talking Heads’ Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth announce ‘Remain In Love’ tour









While former Talking Heads members Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew tour in celebration of the New York band’s 1980 masterpiece Remain In Light, the rhythm section power couple Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, also responsible for the Tom Tom Club, have announced a tour of their own.

For this tour, however, the couple will be setting their instruments to one side as they discuss their illustrious career and 45 years of marriage as a supplement to Frantz’s Sunday Times Bestseller autobiography, Remain In Love.

The three newly announced dates see the pair cross the Atlantic next spring for three dates in the UK. With stops in Oxford, London and Leeds, they intend to give intimate live “in conversation with” stage interviews which will involve an opportunity for Q&A.

Chris Frantz met frontman David Byrne at the Rhode Island School of Art and Design in the early 1970s. After persuading Frantz’s then-girlfriend, Weymouth, to play bass, they formed Talking Heads and took up residence in the grimy environs of Manhattan’s Lower East Side, where their neighbours were Patti Smith, William Burroughs and a host of proto-punk legends.

Welcoming the former Modern Lovers guitarist Jerry Harrison in 1977, the year of their debut album and its timeless single, ‘Psycho Killer’, the band was a complete item. Their popularity and artistic status were given a meteoric boost in 1978 as they began collaborating with producer and visionary Brian Eno.

Over three albums with Eno, the band secured their legacy as one of New York’s finest rock groups of all time and one of the leading proponents of the new-wave era alongside Blondie and The B-52’s.

In praise of Frantz’s 2020 book, Remain In Love, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry said: “This is great storytelling. I’m gob-smacked. [Frantz’s] brain is one of the most potent examples of living the dream that I know of. Thanks for telling the very moving stories and adventures that we have shared in our parallel universes. I devoured this book and all the memories, and all the love Chris has for Tina.”

If you’re short on ideas for stocking fillers for this festive season, Remain In Love can be bought here. See the conversation tour dates below.

Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth Remain In Love tour, UK:

25/5/23 Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford

27/5/23 Electric Ballroom, London

28/5/23 Brundell Social Club, Leeds