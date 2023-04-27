Talk show host Jerry Springer dead aged 79









The influential talk show host Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79.

Diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, Springer’s family reported that his health took a turn for the worse this past week. Springer passed away “peacefully” in his Chicago home, the family shared in a statement. The media personality was best known for his role in presenting the talk show The Jerry Springer Show, in which real-life guests would come on to try and solve their personal problems.

The Jerry Springer Show popularised reality talk shows, with copycat programmes such as The Jeremy Kyle Show, Maury and Dr. Phil soon following in his footsteps.

The spokesperson for Springer’s family, Jene Galvin, told Cincinnati news: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word”.

Prior to his stint in television, Springer, whose real forename was Gerald, acted as the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

A divisive figure in the world of entertainment, Springer will long be remembered for his cultural contributions to modern TV, with his talk show drawing many controversies throughout the years.