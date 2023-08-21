Taika Waititi details plans for a hypothetical ‘Thor 5’









New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi detailed plans for a hypothetical fifth film in the Marvel Thor franchise, having already directed 2017’s Ragnarok and 2022’s Love and Thunder.

In the Thor: Love and Thunder official movie special book, Waititi revealed what he would do with the superhero character if he were given a further chance to explore him through yet another movie.

“What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome,” Waititi said.

“I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela,” he continued. “I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.” Waititi then noted how he’d want to include more varying kinds of “beasts, monsters and aliens.”

He added: “There’s a fun element to [Thor], and he has a casualness and a sort of swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don’t think you’d get when it’s an earthling travelling through space exploring the universe.”

Waititi looks to be keen on a Thor 5, but the Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is not, at least not unless it’s done properly. He told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character.”

“If an audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great,” Hemsworth added. “I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable.”