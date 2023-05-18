Sylvester Stallone writes his daughter’s break-up texts









Actor Sylvester Stallone has admitted that he writes break-up texts for his daughter. At the moment, Stallone is promoting the brand new reality show The Family Stallone along with his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone and his children Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, during which time he made the writing confession.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer made the claim that her husband “actually writes their break-up texts”, to which Stallone responded, “Guilty. I’m a good writer.” Sistine then noted, “He always wants to end with, ‘Keep punching.’ So, I delete that part. But everything else is so good.”

As for how Stallone’s boyfriends weigh up the actor when first meeting him, Sophia said, “They’re either trying to square up to [Sylvester] or be him because they’re in love with him.” Stallone then shot the potential boyfriends down, saying, “Nobody is good enough.” The show is out now on Paramount+.

Stallone will also soon take on his role of mountain climber Gabe Walker in a Cliffhanger sequel. Director Ric Roman Waugh said of the films, “Growing up with the biggest action films of the ‘80s and ‘90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favourite spectacles. To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true.”