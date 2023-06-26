Sylvester Stallone wanted an iconic ‘Rocky’ scene to be changed









Few moments in cinema history are as iconic as the Rocky scene when Sylvester Stallone triumphantly ascends the steep steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after a gruelling training regimen. This scene, symbolic of Rocky’s physical fitness and spiritual readiness to enter the boxing ring, almost included a different and charming twist – if Stallone only had the extra muscle to pull it off.

Rocky is almost as famous for its ‘what ifs’ as it is for the plot itself, with several scenes or plot points intended differently. Originally written to be about the struggles of a writer, Stallone was encouraged to change the main character to a boxer so that the adversity and overcoming of challenges could be all the more vividly depicted. However, long before he’d made it in the industry, Stallone faced some serious adversity himself.

During a particularly challenging financial period, he was forced to sell his beloved dog, Butkus. This decision would eventually come back around and very nearly changed a classic film scene and, therefore, the course of cinema history as we know it. Butkus, a 120-pound Bullmastiff, was Stallone’s loyal companion during his struggle in the industry in the 1970s. When hard times hit, Stallone had no choice but to part ways with his canine friend, selling him to a local man for a mere $50, which left the actor/writer in tears.

The sale of Butkus marked the lowest point in Stallone’s life, but things quickly turned around. Stallone soon sold the script for Rocky and, with his writer’s fee, managed to buy back Butkus for $3,000. A dramatic increase, no doubt, but a price Stallone was more than willing to pay for the return of his beloved pet.

It’s understandable then that Stallone intended for Butkus to have a much more prominent role in the film – particularly the iconic step-running scene. The original concept was for Rocky to carry Butkus while running up the steps, showcasing his strength and determination. However, when Stallone attempted this feat, he quickly realised that carrying a 100-plus-pound dog up the steep stairs was, quite literally, an uphill task.

In Stallone’s words: “Wouldn’t it be great if I get out and I’m training and I grab my dog Butkus who weighs about 200 – no, actually, about 120 pounds – and I run up the steps. Maybe that’ll be great. It’ll be different. It’ll be unusual. And then in the end, Rocky will be able to run up with the dog and show off how strong he is.”

Unfortunately, the actor very quickly realised how unfeasible this was going to be, adding: “I started to run and after about four steps, I realise I’m not going to be able to carry this dog – unless he morphs into a chihuahua, I’m in big trouble.”

As a result, Butkus’ starring role was relegated to a supporting one. While this revised scenario was not Stallone’s initial plan, the final scene became one of the most symbolic scenes in movie history, inspiring countless homages and parodies and creating an enduring image of triumph against all odds. Even minus the dog.