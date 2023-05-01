Sylvester Stallone to star in ‘Cliffhanger’ sequel









Sylvester Stallone will return to the world of rock climbing by starring in a new sequel to 1993’s Cliffhanger.

The new follow-up film will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the filmmaker behind movies like Angel Has Fallen and Greenland. The film’s script will be penned by Mark Bianculli.

“Growing up with the biggest action films of the ’80s and ’90s, working on many of them myself, ‘Cliffhanger’ was by far one of my favourite spectacles,” Waugh said in a press release. “To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

The currently-untitled Cliffhanger sequel will be produced by Original Film along with the Rocket Science production company and Stallone’s Balboa Productions. According to Variety, Stallone won’t be appearing as the new film’s leading man, with casting information indicating that the film has yet to find a lead actor for the project.

Cliffhanger was a major hit for Stallone, earning $255million during its initial release. “I’ll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger,” Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz said in a statement. “I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world.”