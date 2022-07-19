Sylvester Stallone attacks ‘Rocky’ producer Irwin Winkler over ownership









Sylvester Stallone has always maintained a deep respect for the importance of the Rocky franchise and what it did for his own life as well as his professional trajectory. However, Stallone has recently taken to social media to express his disappointment about the ownership dispute with Rocky producer Irwin Winkler.

Talking about Winkler’s son David Winkler, Stallone attacked the recently released memoir by David titled The Arrangement: A Love Story. Stallone claimed that it was the worst book he had read in his life and referred to David’s father – Irwin Winkler – as “the remarkably untalented and parasitical Producer of Rocky and Creed.”

“If it wasn’t for Winkler there would’ve been at least another three Rocky’s, that would’ve been wonderful,” Stallone added. “Frankly that crew are the worst unhuman beings I’ve ever met in the movie industry. I will forever love the loyal fans and keep punching.!!! REMEMBER IT FEELS GOOD TO CLEAR YOUR HEART.”

On other occasions, Stallone has spoken about how Rocky would never get made in the current sociopolitical climate but he believes that the franchise could have been even greater if Winkler hadn’t ruined his plans. After his social media rant, Stallone took to the public platform once again on the following day to air his beliefs.

“I really would like [to] have at least a little WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN – I believe That would be a FAIR gesture,” Stallone wrote. Describing the issues as a “painful subject,” he claimed that this debacle “eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.