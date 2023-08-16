Sylvester Stallone picks his “best action film”









Few actors in Hollywood have left an indelible mark on the action genre quite like Sylvester Stallone. From the streets of Philadelphia, where he donned the gloves of an underdog boxer, to the dystopian future battling foes in Demolition Man, Stallone has painted a legacy that spans generations. It resonates with both critics and fans alike, leading to debates about which among his extensive filmography stands out the most. And it’s a complex question, really; how does one choose a singular favourite from such a diverse range of cinematic gems?

There’s always been a consistent element to Stallone’s craft. Be it the resilience and mental fortitude of Rocky Balboa or the sheer combat prowess of John Rambo; his characters exude a raw authenticity that we can’t help but fall for. All over the world, millions of people consider the name Stallone to be completely synonymous with the action genre. Now, imagine the challenge for Stallone himself to pinpoint which of these high-octane adventures he feels stands tall as the crowning jewel in his action-packed oeuvre.

During a candid chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone finally clarified what he considered the best of the best – but not before nodding to a few other titles. While most of his films have been monumental successes, not all enjoyed universal acclaim. For instance, he voiced a soft corner for Get Carter, the 2000 action caper directed by Stephen Kay, feeling it was pretty “underrated”. He explained that he “learned the hard way” that remakes face resistance against “tremendous nostalgia” for the originals. However, as touching as his love for this project was, it paled compared to his choice of the definitive action flick.

The film Stallone crowned as his best action venture wasn’t one of the universally acclaimed blockbusters. Instead, it was the unbelievably gory Rambo IV. He described his connection with the film, saying: “It’s the best action film I’ve ever done because it’s the most truthful – dealing with Burma, where they’ve had a civil war for 67 years.”

The movie, released in 2008 under the simple re-brand of Rambo, was both written and directed by Stallone – and he didn’t even think theatres would see it due to its intensely graphic nature. Despite being “really happy with that film”, Stallone thought, “They’re never going to show this”.

Given his deep involvement beyond just starring in it, it’s evident why it resonates with him so profoundly. Yet, beyond personal attachment, Stallone emphasised the film’s authentic depiction of the harrowing civil wars, especially spotlighting the prolonged strife in Burma. He was committed to presenting an unflinching portrayal of the realities, even if it meant facing criticism for the film’s graphic violence.

Audiences who’ve seen it will know that it is indeed violent. While a more than worthwhile entry to the Rambo franchise, the 2008 instalment was unparalleled in the level of blood and outright gore shown on screen, with a particularly eye-watering sequence that involved a village massacre where dozens of villagers get their arms chopped off. Perhaps it’s not so surprising that it took over a decade for a fifth Rambo film to come about.