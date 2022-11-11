Sylvester Stallone opens up on Bruce Willis' "sad" health struggle









Sylvester Stallone has offered his thoughts on Bruce Willis‘ ongoing health battles. The two starred together in Expendables and are both considered absolute icons in the world of action films. Stallone noted that he has not heard from Willis since the beginning of his health struggle.

Stallone said, “Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he’s been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad.” Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive-impairing condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate using language.

Back in March, earlier this year, Willis’ family – his wife Emma, his daughters Mabel, Evelyn, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, and his ex-wife Demi Moore, announced his diagnosis on Instagram, letting his fans know that the condition had been affecting his cognitive abilities, so it is unlikely he will make a return to acting.

The statement read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement continued. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’, and together we plan to do just that.”

It’s a true travesty that an actor as genuinely iconic as Willis has been unfortunate enough to be the victim of this horrible condition. Here’s hoping that Willis can overcome his battle and make a return to the big screen.