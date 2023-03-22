“I worked my ass off”: Sydney Sweeney weighs in on nepo baby debate









Star of Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney, has reflected on the current ‘nepo baby’ debate. The term refers to a person that has succeeded in their profession with help from family connections. It has been used to describe Sweeney’s Euphoria co-star, Maude Apatow, the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Sweeney noted the difficulties she experienced when attempting to break into the industry, while others have had success through family connections. “I might have had to work longer to get through the same door they were able to walk through. But there’s nothing I can do,” she said.

“I had no idea getting into this industry how many people have connections,” she continued. “I started from ground zero, and I know how fucking hard it is. Now I see how someone can just walk in a door, and I’m like, ‘I worked my fucking ass off for ten years for this’.”

In July last year, Sweeney admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she can’t afford to stop working because: “They don’t pay actors like they used to.”

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she said. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”