Sydney Sweeney was “very intimidated” by ‘Reality’ script









In a new interview, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has admitted she was “very intimidated” after first reading the script for her new film Reality.

Based on a true story, Sweeney plays Reality Winner, a former member of the US Air Force who leaked government information regarding Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential elections to the media. She was sentenced to just over five years in prison. In the motion picture, Sweeney depicts Winner’s interrogation, with the film recreating the day she was arrested.

The drama, written by Tina Satter and James Paul Dallas, is based on the former’s play, Is This A Room. Satter has also directed the movie, which acts as her feature film debut. It premiered earlier this year at Berlin Film Festival.

Speaking to Collider, Sweeney said of Reality: “I definitely was very intimidated by the script itself because it was the transcript and because I usually am very free with the dialogue of my characters. I wanted to make sure the dialogue was as exact as possible, and that was a new challenge for myself. I would beat myself up, trying to make sure that I got it perfectly.”

Sweeney added: “That was its own challenge. And also, just playing a real person and wanting to make sure that I embodied this living, breathing human being to the best that my ability could do.”

In a four-star review of Reality, Far Out wrote: “Reality is at its best when it is merely enjoying time revelling in its terrific characterisation, with Sweeney clearly enjoying getting her fingernails dirty with a complex role. Depicting Reality Winner is no easy task, the glorified whistleblower was merely one victim in a twisted machine that lied to its population one Fox News report at a time. It is Winner’s curious morals that make the film so compelling, stating in a revealing CBS news report: “The truth wasn’t true any more…The public was being lied to.”

Reality arrives in cinemas in the United Kingdom on June 2nd. Watch the trailer below.