Sydney Sweeney set to star in 'Barbarella' reboot









Sydney Sweeney is one of the hottest currencies in Hollywood right now, following her breakout roles in Euphoria, The White Lotus and Quentin Tarantino’s most recent release, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Now, reports claim that Sweeney is set to star in a new Barbarella film for Sony. The news has been met with trepidation, given that many previous attempts to bring a remake to life have failed miserably.

Notably, Barbarella was first made into a feature film in 1968, based on the French comic-book series of the same name. It was the role that put Jane Fonda on the map, as she starred as the titular space heroine who attempts to thwart an evil scientist.

As for the new project, other details are sparse, as it’s still very early on. Per Deadline sources, no director or writer is even attached yet. However, it is mentioned that Sweeney is also to serve as an executive producer as well as an actor.

There have been many failed endeavours to remake Barbarella. Once upon a time, Robert Rodriguez, was developing a title with Rose McGowan in the lead, but it ultimately fell apart. Then came Danish auteur Nicholas Winding Refn’s failed TV series that was written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade for Amazon. Again, it didn’t come to fruition, with Refn later explaining: “Certain things are better left untouched. You don’t need to remake everything. “

As for Sweeney, she’s been busy. Her next project is Madame Web, in which she stars alongside Dakota Johnson. A part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the film sees Johnson play the titular clairvoyant who can see into the “spider world” with her psychic powers. Sweeney’s role in the film is currently unknown, but many hope she will be Black Cat. It is set for release on February 16th, 2024.

