Watch Sydney Sweeney alongside Halsey in first ‘Americana’ teaser









A teaser has arrived for the forthcoming movie set to feature Halsey opposite Sydney Sweeney. Americana was directed by Tony Tost and follows the story of waitress Penny Jo portrayed by Sweeney, and lonesome cowboy Lefty, played by Paul Walter Hauser, as they plot to rob a mythical Native American artefact from criminals.

However, the pair’s plan is nearly foiled by Mandy – played by Halsey – the girlfriend of the lead criminal, who looks to swipe the artefact herself. The newly released teaser clip shows Penny Jo and Lefty meeting Mandy for the first time after they follow her car to a rural petrol station. See the Americana teaser trailer below.

Other cast members include Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Simon Rex, Toby Huss and Harriet Sansom Harris.

The new movie was announced last year under the working title of National Anthem. It marks the second major on-screen collaboration between Halsey and Sweeney. The pair previously appeared together in the TV series The Player’s Table back in 2020.

Away from the big screen, the pair also appeared together in the music video for Halsey’s 2019 song ‘Graveyard’. Americana will be Halsey’s first major on-screen role, but their previous acting experience boasts voice roles in Sing 2, Teen Titans Go! To The Movies and a cameo appearance in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Americana had its world premiere on Friday, March 17th, at SXSW. No release date has been announced yet, but further announcements are expected soon.