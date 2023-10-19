Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in the new trailer for the rom-com ‘Anybody But You’









The first trailer for the highly-anticipated new romantic comedy Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, has been released.

Helmed by Will Gluck, the same director behind 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone and 2011’s Friends with Benefits, starring Justin Timberlake, the new movie is co-written by himself and Ilana Wolpert. The movie has gained great traction over the previous months due to the social media presence of both Sweeney and Powell.

The synopsis for the new movie details that the leading lovers appear “like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia…So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple”.

Speaking to fans at CinemaCon 2023, Powell teased: “Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare…And what better place to put a nightmare and an a—— than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?”.

Sweeney has emerged as one of the greatest young actors in the industry in recent years, thriving in the popular HBO series Euphoria and The White Lotus. She also recently starred in the new music video for The Rolling Stones song ‘Angry’ and, when speaking about her involvement, stated, “This is the biggest thing ever. I didn’t know it was going to be the first single, but I love the song”.

Meanwhile, Powell gained acclaim for his performances in the Oscar-winning action movie Top Gun: Maverick, as well as the 2016 Richard Linklater film Everybody Wants Some!, a follow-up to his classic 1993 film Dazed and Confused.

Check out the new trailer for Anyone But You, co-starring Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Alexandra Shipp and Bryan Brown