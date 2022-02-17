The Swedish Prime Minister loves System Of A Down









The Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has shocked music fans everywhere by revealing that she’s a huge fan of alt-metal legends System Of A Down.

During a new interview with the Swedish radio station, Bandit Rock, Andersson, who became the first female Prime Minister in Sweden’s history last year, was asked about her musical proclivities. She told hosts Bollnäs-Martin and Richie Puzz: “When it comes to rock, it’s System Of A Down”.

She was then asked if System Of A Down get played during her time out of office when she’s at home, to which she replied: “Yes, absolutely, and when it’s [a] party”. Although the Prime Minister did admit that’s she’s never in charge of selecting the tunes at the parties, this is a job she leaves to her husband, “No matter what kind of party, my husband takes over”.

Andersson is part of a new crop of politicians, one’s who seem to be more connected to popular culture than the stuffy, classical music listening ones of the past, such as Margaret Thatcher and Norman Tebbit. Notably, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is an avid music lover. She can DJ, and is a fan of everyone from Snoop Dogg to The Smashing Pumpkins. Even the ex-Prime Minister of Britain, David Cameron, claimed to be a fan of indie pioneers The Smiths.

As far System Of A Down, their frontman Serj Tankian, has been busy as of late. In November, he unveiled a new virtual exhibition entitled ‘Not For Touching – The Intangible Composition’.

Tankian teamed up with CurioNFT, and the collection is made up of 21 pieces that include “mergers of art, music, digital paintings and animation”, per a tweet from the frontman.

The collection also includes various simulated and large-scale animated graphics from celebrated visual effects artists Roger Kupelian, who worked on The Lord of the Rings films. In addition to the glorious artwork, they are bolstered by original music by Tankian. You can find out more information here.

Listen to ‘Chop Suey!’ by System Of A Down below.