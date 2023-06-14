Suzy Eddie Izzard joins the cast of Brian Epstein biopic, ‘Midas Man’









A biopic about The Beatles‘ longtime manager Brian Epstein, Midas Man, is currently under production.

It has just been announced that actors Suzy Eddie Izzard, Ed Speleers, Milo Parker and Darci Shaw have joined the cast list. They will perform alongside names such as Emily Watson, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Jay Leno and Eddie Marsan.

These additions come after several cast members had to drop out of the project. Shaw will replace Rosie Day as Cilla Black, and Speelers will stand in for Lukas Gage, who was set to play Tex Ellington.

The movie hasn’t had the smoothest production so far, with Joe Stephenson acting as the third director of the project since it was announced in 2020. Initially, Jonas Åkerlund, who had been intensely researching Epstein for two years, directed the movie when shooting began.

Creative differences led Sara Sugarman to take over production in 2021. However, for the same reasons, alongside scheduling conflicts and delays, Sugarman’s work is being completed by Stephenson.

Midas Man is set to chart Epstein’s “monumental role in the cultural revolution and creative explosion of the 1960s, shedding light on his remarkable influence on pop music”.

According to producer Trevor Beattie, “To say this has been a labour of love would be an understatement. But Brian himself never stopped believing, that was his superpower. And I would never give up on him.”

Beattie added: “Brian spent his short life selflessly turning those he managed into global superstars. Now it’s his turn. Brian Epstein will finally be up where he belongs: a star of the silver screen. And I’d like to think he’d be proud and wowed by Jacob’s astonishing portrayal.”