Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ star, dead at 76









American actor Suzanne Somers, best known for her role in Three’s Company, has passed away aged 76.

Somer’s publicist R. Couri Hay told Page Six, “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

Born in 1946, Somers secured minor uncredited roles in films such as Bullitt, American Graffiti and Magnum Force. However, by 1977, the actor had landed a leading role in Three’s Company as Chrissy Snow.

The show, based on the British sitcom Man About the House, chronicles the comedic interactions between three housemates. Somers’ character encapsulated the dumb blonde stereotype, and she became so popular that dolls were made available for purchase.

After a dispute over her wages, Somers left the show after the fifth season. In the 1980s, the actor worked as an entertainer in Las Vegas, headlining performances at places such as MGM Grand.

In the 1990s, she prominently appeared on screens once again as one of the leads in Step by Step, a sitcom about a blended family. Somers also published several fitness books.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” Hay explained.