Susan Sarandon shares final conversation with David Bowie









The relationship between David Bowie and Susan Sarandon isn’t one that has normally gotten a lot of press. The two starred in the 1983 film The Hunger and also dated briefly that year, with Sarandon first commenting on the relationship in 2014. Evidently, their connection was strong enough that Bowie reached out to Sarandon just before he passed away in 2016.

“I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months,” Sarandon said to You magazine. “He did find me again. We talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said. I was so fortunate to be able to see him when he told me what was going on with him.”

Sarandon remains vague on what those things that were said, probably because they remain personal in nature, but she was able to see Bowie at the premiere of the play containing on his music, Lazarus, based on his character from The Man Who Fell to Earth. Afterwards, Sarandon got a phone call from Bowie, but didn’t remember the details.

“I wasn’t sleeping so I took a pretty strong sleep aid,” Sarandon says. “And I had this dream that David had called me and that we’d had this conversation. Then later I thought, ‘Did he actually call me? And I went to my phone and he had. But I have no recollection of what that conversation was. He died a week later. It’s all so frustrating.”

Sarandon made sure to note that the reconnection wasn’t a rekindling of lost love, however, making note of how she was close to Bowie’s wife Iman. “I love his wife Iman, someone who was so equal in stature to him. That was clearly who he was destined to be with. And I’ve kept in touch with her.”

