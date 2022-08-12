The surviving members of Rush reunite to perform









Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee have reunited to perform at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Colorado.

The Canadian band stopped gigging in 2015, and announced their retirement three years later. Then, in 2020, their drummer Neil Peart passed away after a battle with brain cancer. Although a full-blown reunion between Lifeson and Lee has been ruled out, they did take part in the second evening of South Park‘s 25th anniversary shows.

They took to the stage to perform, ‘Closer to the Heart’, which appeared on Rush’s fifth album, A Farewell to Kings. “This is one of the most amazing moments of my life,” Primus frontman Les Claypool said to the audience halfway through the song.

He added: “When I was a young whippersnapper, in my mind, the greatest human being on the planet that held a four-string [bass] in his hand is that man right there, Geddy Lee! That’s fucking Geddy Lee right there.”

It was fitting they teamed up with Primus considering on their recent tour, they paid tribute to the Canadians by including ‘A Tribute to Kings’ into their setlist.

If there are any Rush fans expecting a tour, they should calm down. Last year, Lifeson ruled out the possibility, and said: “There’s no way Rush will ever exist again because Neil’s not here to be a part of it. That’s not to say that we can’t do other things and we can’t do things that benefit our communities and all of that.”

Watch the footage below.