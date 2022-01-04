Exploring the surreal sci-fi inspired hotel located at New York's JFK Airport









In a cinematic view that would likely have had Stanley Kubrick feeling weak at the knees, New York’s JFK Airport boasts a historic hotel that feels destined for the big screen.

In 1962, when Eero Saarinen’s landmark TWA Flight Center opened at JFK Airport, it marked a momentous occasion for the city and the jet age. However, as time moved on, Saarinen’s work failed to move forward. Despite its striking importance in history, the area was closed in 2001 and listed on the national and New York state register of historic four years later.

With question marks surrounding its future, MCR and MORSE Development stepped in. Some 18 years after its first closure, the site reopened as a state of the art first-class hotel. Paying homage to the people who made it, at the centre of the hotel remains Eero Saarinen’s iconic TWA Flight Center, a spot that boasts restaurants, bars and retail outlets.

Doused in retro science-fiction style interior, the hotel contains 512 guestrooms with views of JFK’s runways, the TWA Flight Centre, a rooftop infinity pool overlooking the runway, the world’s biggest hotel gym: a 10,000-square-foot fitness centre and countless other incentives to bring the location into the modern-day.

“Eero Saarinen’s cathedral to aviation has always looked toward the future,” Tyler Morse, CEO and managing partner of MCR and MORSE development said. “We restored and re-imagined his landmark with the same care that he devoted to his design. no detail went overlooked — from the millwork by Amish artisans to the custom font inspired by Saarinen’s own sketches to the one-of-a-kind manhole covers. starting today, the world can enjoy this midcentury marvel for many years to come,” he added.

“JFK airport is one of largest international transit hubs in the world and a key driver of new york’s economy,” said former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. “The conversion of the TWA flight centre into a new state-of-the-art hotel will preserve this iconic landmark while cementing JFK’s status as a crown jewel of aviation. This groundbreaking builds on our efforts to modernise gateways across the state and we will continue working to drive growth, support thriving regional economies and build a 21st-century infrastructure of the calibre that New York deserves.”

Detailing further, Tyler Morse added: “The passion for this incredible building and the outpouring of support for our plan to preserve Saarinen’s masterpiece and permanently reopen it to the public as a 500-room hotel has been astounding. We are proud to play a part in governor Cuomo’s plan to revitalise our region’s airports and we are excited to get to work as we breathe new life into one of the most important buildings in America”.

Take a look inside the hotel, below.

All images provided to Far Out Magazine via MCR.