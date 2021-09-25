The world of music pays tribute to 'superstar' agent Steve Strange

Ash, Garbage and Kodaline are just three artists who have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late ‘superstar’ agent Steve Strange, who has died aged 53. His agency, X-ray Touring, released a statement that confirmed Strange passed away following a short illness.
A spokesperson said: “X-ray Touring are deeply saddened to announce that Steve Strange, one of the founding partners of the agency, has passed away after a short illness. We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss.”
They continued: “Steve was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music lead to a 30 year plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored. A universally known, hugely respected and loved character – if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh.”
The spokesperson concluded by discussing Strange’s brilliant knack for developing raw talent: “Steve had the best ears in the agency business, signing and developing the careers of countless world-class artists from small club venues to vast international multi-stadium tours. He will always be remembered with love by his friends & colleagues at X-ray and the world over.”
Strange was the booking agent for a whole host of massive acts. The list includes Coldplay, Queens of the Stone Age, Jimmy Eat World, Eminem and Snow Patrol, to name but a few.
Northern Irish rock legend, Ash, led the tributes on Twitter. They wrote: “Our hearts are broken. Goodnight Mr. Steve Strange. Agent extraordinaire. The heart of a lion. Straight outta Carrick, he changed this business forever. Our force. Our constant source. Our Shining Light. Miss you like crazy Strangey.”
A tweet from Irish indie heroes Kodaline read: “We are truly saddened to hear the news of our friend and agent Steve Strange. Steve signed us to his roster at X-Ray touring before we had even played a show as Kodaline and since then has helped guide and shape our live career.”
Steve Strange was clearly a man who impacted all who knew him. Tim Burgess, Sea Power and even Edith Bowman have all taken to their socials to remember the finest booking agent around.
See the tributes, below.