'Super Mario' producer discusses Chris Pratt’s Italian accent









Video game adaptations have garnered a bad reputation in the world of cinema because they often fail to provide a similar experience to fans who are used to the freedoms of a different medium. That is exactly why many are apprehensive about the ongoing production of a film based on the iconic Super Mario games.

Starring Chris Pratt as Mario alongside the likes of Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy and Seth Rogen among others, this upcoming project has drawn top talent even though questions have already been raised about the cast. In particular, many fans were apprehensive about the casting of Chris Pratt in the titular role

Producer Chris Meledandri said in a recent statement: “We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character-licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game.”

The casting of Pratt in this role has also angered many fans because of the actor’s accent which is not at all similar to the iconic Italian accent of the beloved video game character. However, Meledandri claimed that Pratt’s Italian accent has improved a lot and that it is not going to be offensive to anyone.

“When people hear Chris Pratt’s performance, the criticism will evaporate, maybe not entirely – people love to voice opinions, as they should,” the producer said. “I’m not sure this is the smartest defence, but as a person who has Italian-American heritage, I feel I can make that decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian-Americans… I think we’re going to be just fine.”

