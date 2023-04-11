‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ breaks box office records









The Super Mario Bros. Movie has broken box office records with a bumper opening weekend. The video game film raked in $376.5million (£303m) globally at the box office in just the first five days of it being released, pipping Frozen II to the record of the animated film with the most successful opening weekend ever.

That was not the only record Super Mario Bros. took this weekend, though, as it is now considered to have had the most successful opening weekend for a video game adaptation and also took the mantle of the biggest movie opening of 2023 from Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The film has also broken domestic records in the United States, with $204.6m coming in on the second-best three-day weekend of an animated film behind The Incredibles 2, as well as taking the best five-day opening from Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a collaborative effort between Nintendo, Universal Pictures and Illumination, has been Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and features a star-studded voice cast of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.