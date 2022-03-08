Sunflower Bean release new single ‘Roll the Dice’









Sunflower Bean - ‘Roll the Dice’ 7.2

Brooklyn trio Sunflower Bean have released their brand new single, ‘Roll the Dice’, taken from the upcoming third studio album Headful of Sugar.

The distorted and entrancing number points a finger at the entrapment of capitalist society. Bassist Julia Cumming and guitarist Nick Kivlen show their disillusionment over the “nothing in this life is really free” lyric.

Despite this awareness of life’s big challenge, they shine through with a juxtaposing optimism that reaches a peak in Cumming’s refrain: “I just wanna win, win, win”.

“Almost everyone we know struggles with money,” the band shared in a press statement. “The traditional routes towards success and stability in America have severely narrowed. The only way to get ahead is to take big risks and roll the dice.”

Lyrically, the track delivers on the album’s overarching theme, which Kivlen previously described as “the lived experience of late capitalism, how it feels every day, the mundanity of not knowing where every construct is supposed to ultimately lead you.” While the subject matter may sound somewhat sullen and futile, the group’s focus on tenacity and optimism in spite of such pressures gives the track a defiant beauty.

The music is matched perfectly in the music video which shows sordid motel parties and boozy bar crawls. The video was directed by Josefine Cardoni, who also created the video for the group’s previous single, ‘Who Put You Up to This?’. The story continues the previous video’s salacious narrative and leaves the stakes raised with Cumming left alone on the bar floor while police sirens close in on the bar outside.

The upcoming album Headful of Sugar is slated for a May 6th release via Mom + Pop and is also preceded by 2021’s ‘Baby Don’t Cry’.

The group are currently on tour through the early summer with a stop at SXSW next week and UK/US dates to follow in April.

Watch the new video for ‘Roll the Dice’ by Sunflower Bean below.