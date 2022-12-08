Sundance releases lineup for the 2023 festival









2022 may not even be over yet, with an awards season yet to come, but the film industry is already looking forward to 2023, with the Sundance Institute announcing the feature film lineup for next year’s festival.

Taking place from January 19th to 29th in Utah, the festival will feature 101 feature-length films from 23 countries, with 94% of them being world premieres. Included in the lineup is a range of familiar filmmaking names, including Brandon Cronenberg, Ira Sachs, Anton Corbijn, Nicole Holofcener and Justin Chon, with their latest movies hoping to prove themselves to willing distributors in attendance.

In addition to the variety of directors attending the festival, there will be a multitude of big-name actors, including the likes of Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley, Successions Sarah Snook, Triangle of Sadness’ Harris Dickinson and Pearl’s Mia Goth.

The 2023 festival marks the return to the in-person event after two years of Sundance being forced into the virtual world following the disastrous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This iteration of the festival is packed with promising offerings, too, with Brandon Cronenberg’s latest movie Infinity Pool sure to attract keen fans of twisted sci-fi, whilst the Sophie Barthes comedy, The Pod Generation, is also billed for success.

Films that succeed at Sundance often prove to be some of the finest indie movies of any given year, with Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth and Nikyatu Jusu’s horror movie Nanny both impressing in 2022.

As the year comes to a close, the lineup for the 2023 Sundance festival promises that cinema has far more to offer in the coming year.

📣 We're absolutely thrilled to announce the 2023 #Sundance Film Festival Feature Film and New Frontier lineups. Explore the full program now. https://t.co/yHNL43GBZs pic.twitter.com/dCOoh3nYZK — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) December 7, 2022