Sum 41 guitarist Dave Baksh is now cancer-free









Sum 41 guitarist Dave ‘Brownsound’ Baksh, has announced that he recently underwent treatment for a tumour but has delighted fans by confirming that he is now cancer-free.

The pop-punk hero shared a lengthy, heartfelt message on his personal Instagram, where he told fans that he found a lump in March and had it checked out. “Within two weeks I went through surgery in order to get rid of a tumour that ended up being cancer,” he explained.

He continued: “Don’t be concerned, my brush with this serious disease was very short-lived thanks to the help of great doctors, a friend that helped me get a bone scan within weeks of my surgery, my family (extended included), the amazing people in LDK (up the Kzinti!) and last but not least the emotional, physical and celery juice support that Krenny Kren and my wonderfully amazing gifted, did I mention wonderful kids, gave me.”

Baksh’s statement came as “a thank you letter” to his friends and fans who had supported him, where he also said that at one point, he was uncertain of whether he would be able to partake in the band’s current run with countrymen Simple Plan.

“Something incredible that this disease taught me is how many amazing and supportive people I have in my life,” the guitarist said. “I’m beyond thankful for you and I’m forever in your debt. So as of now I’m cancer-free and ready to enjoy tour life again with a fresh perspective on everything.”

At the end of the post, Baksh asked his fans to support him and his wife as they are set to take part in the fundraiser Relay For Life on June 11th. You can donate to the cause here.

As for Sum 41, their last album, Order In Decline, was released back in 2019. However, earlier this year, the band’s frontman, Deryck Whibley, revealed that they have completed a new double album called Heaven and Hell.

