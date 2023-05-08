Sum 41 announce break up and final album









Canadian pop punk band Sum 41 have announced their intentions to break up following the release of their upcoming album Heaven :x: Hell.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the band writes in a statement. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

“Sum 41 will be disbanding,” the statement adds. “We will still be finishing all of our upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all you skumfuks on the road and are excited for whatever the future will bring for each of us,” the statement concludes. “Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Sum 41 was originally formed by guitarist Deryck Whibley and bassist Jason ‘Cone’ McCaslin in 1996, with the duo being the group’s only two consistent members. The band’s classic lineup also included guitarist Dave Baksh and drummer Steve Jocz. Together, this lineup released the band’s 2001 debut album All Killer No Filler.