Suki Waterhouse opens up on difficulties facing women in the entertainment industry









Actor and musician Suki Waterhouse has opened up on the problems that women face in the entertainment industries, saying that it is “annoying” that they often have to choose between having a successful career and having a family.

Waterhouse is currently playing keyboard player Karen Sirkoin in Daisy Jones & The Six, a new TV show charting the rise and fall of a made-up band in the 1970s. According to an interview with Flaunt magazine, by playing her new role in the show, she found a kinship with women like those in Fleetwood Mac.

“I was looking at some of these prolific women in rock like Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie, and how they never got to have children and all the men in the band did,” Waterhouse said. “It’s fucking irritating. It’s just weird and really annoying how we have to start thinking about these things, usually by the time we are in our 30s.”

She added, “I’m really enjoying being in my 30s mentally, and Julia Fox said on TikTok the other day how being in your 20s is being in the fucking trenches. It’s a nightmare. But then there’s that other part of your life that also suddenly comes upon you really quickly.”

Waterhouse prepared for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six by taking piano lessons, although she admitted that it helped her songwriting too. “I thought, ‘This is going to be so good for just me and my life as well for writing my music.’ They wanted very well-trained musicians to play the songs and be a band, which is a huge undertaking, even though a lot of us did play music,” she said. “For Karen, I kind of had her down as this female Bill Nighy character that was sort of quiet. That became an important character point for her.”