Sufjan Stevens shares new song ‘Will Anybody Ever Love Me?’









American folk rock hero Sufjan Stevens has returned with his latest single, ‘Will Anybody Every Love Me?’.

As heartbreaking and delicate as its title suggests, ‘Will Anybody Ever Love Me?’ finds Stevens working in his Call Me By Your Name zone, with sparse instrumentation, yearning lyrical pleas, and beautifully layered vocals. It’s almost all Stevens, who wrote and produced the track on top of playing all of the instruments on the song. But he gets three notable helping hands bringing the vocals together: Adrienne Maree Brown, Hannah Cohen, and Megan Lui.

“The first time I sang the song I started crying, I was so moved by the honesty of the questions,” Brown wrote in a statement. “Sufjan is an impossibly brave and gifted writer.”

“Being in the studio with Sufjan is like watching an alchemist at work,” Cohen added. “He creates a new realm, building our voices from a gentle choir, then morphing us into sirens raging from the sea.”

“‘Will Anybody Ever Love Me?’ felt like a glimpse into Sufjan’s past records but spins into an epic collage of voices and instruments,” Lui said. “His vision of melody and composition are astonishing, and working with him and Hannah in the room was pure joy.”

As the most recent preview of his upcoming studio album Javelin, ‘Will Anybody Ever Love Me?’ fits squarely into the vulnerable folk side of Stevens’ musical personality. Along with the album’s previous single, ‘So You Are Tired’, the new track proves that Stevens is still the master of this particular brand of searing folk heartbreak.

Check out ‘Will Anybody Ever Love Me?’ down below. Javelin is set for an October 6th release.