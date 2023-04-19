Sufjan Stevens shares new single ‘Ekstasis’ from upcoming ballet score ‘Reflections’









American musician Sufjan Stevens has shared a new single, ‘Ekstasis’, taken from his upcoming record, Reflections. The album is the first studio recording of a soundtrack first performed in 2019 for Justin Peck’s ballet of the same name.

The pair have frequently collaborated on scores, beginning in 2012, teaming up for Year of the Rabbit, Everywhere We Go, In the Countenance of Kings, The Decalogue and Principia.

Despite their frequent creative partnerships, Reflections will only be the second of Stevens’ ballet scores to receive an official release after The Decalogue in 2019. Reflections was commissioned by the Houston Ballet and debuted live on March 21st, 2019. The score was Stevens’ first to be written for two pianos.

Performed by pianists Timo Andres and Conor Hanick, Reflections accompanies 11 dancers. Discussing the new record, Stevens said: “It is about energy, light and duality. I’m constantly thinking about bodies moving through space when I’m writing for ballet, that is what has informed this music, first and foremost.”

Reflections will be released on May 19th through Asthmatic Kitty Records. It follows Stevens’ prolific 2021 release Convocation – a five-part record composed of 49 tracks, lamenting his father’s death and isolation.

Listen to the new single below.