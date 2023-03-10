Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Illinois’ to undergo a stage adaptation









It has been announced that Sufjan Stevens’ seminal album Illinois has been adapted into a musical theatre production set to premiere this summer as part of the 20th anniversary season for Bard College’s Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.

The themes presented across Sufjan Stevens’ hit 2005 album will be transposed to the New York stage. The show will use the music and lyrics as Stevens wrote them, with choreography directed by Justin Peck, the master choreographer most famed for his work on Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Inspired by Stevens’ album, the story was written by Peck alongside Pulitzer Prize-winner Jackie Sibblies Drury.

For now, the exciting show has only been announced for one short run between June 23rd and July 2nd. Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase now.

“Featuring new arrangements of the entire album for a live band and three voices — ranging in style from DIY folk and indie rock to marching band and ambient electronics — Illinois will lead us on a mighty journey through the American heartland, from campfire storytelling to the edges of the cosmos,” the description for the production reads.

“Tony Award-winner Justin Peck transforms the album into a full-length theatrical performance with a cast of virtuosic dancers, singers, and musicians in a narrative crafted with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.”

Amid the show’s run, there will be several opportunities to meet and hear from the production’s creators at various Q&A sessions. On opening night, there will be a ticketed cast party with a limited number of tickets starting at $150. In the days following, there will be a pre-performance talk and a post-performance conversation with the artists.

Illinois has earned Stevens a strong cult following thanks to its universally poignant messages that transcend borders and time. Ultimately, it poses the looming question of our future. You can read more about the forthcoming theatre production here.