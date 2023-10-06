Sufjan Stevens dedicates new album to late partner









American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens has dedicated his most recent album, Javelin, to his late partner Evans Richardson.

Stevens’s dedication on social media after the album’s release is the artist’s first public acknowledgement of his relationship. In the message, Stevens noted that Richardson had passed away earlier in the year.

“Javelin is out today. Thank you for listening. I love you,” Stevens wrote. “This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April.”

“He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy,” he added. “He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime—precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way.”

Stevens has been notoriously quiet about his private life in the two decades that he’s been recording music. His contributions to the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack led to an increase in speculation regarding Stevens’ sexuality. Still, the details regarding his and Richardson’s relationship were never public knowledge until now.

“I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it’s always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between,” Stevens continued. “If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you’ve got, especially in times of trouble.”

“Be kind, be strong, be patient, be forgiving, be vigorous, be wise, and be yourself,” he concluded. “Live every day as if it is your last, with fullness and grace, with reverence and love, with gratitude and joy. This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

