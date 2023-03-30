Suede surprise fans with special performance at Manchester’s Albert Hall









Last night Suede surprised their Manchester audience by performing a special set at the Albert Hall which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album.

The setlist included eight songs from the album, including ‘My Insatiable One’, marking the first time the band have played it in four years. The rest of the set was filled out by other hits from their career, including tracks from their latest release, 2022’s Autofiction, which gave the group their biggest chart success since 1998, peaking at number two in the United Kingdom.

During the performance, singer Brett Anderson addressed the legacy of the band, saying, “Today is quite a special anniversary. It’s 30 years since our first album. It’s nice to do the old songs and look back on the boys we once were. We have not done this for many years”.

When hearing their debut back again, bassist Mat Osman recalled, “Listening back now it still has that sense of wildness, drama and possibility of those early days. So young and so gone, indeed!”. Upon release, Suede’s debut earned them the Mercury Prize.

The band’s tour continues in Leeds at the O2 Academy and concludes later this year with a date at London’s O2 Brixton Academy.

See more “So, 30 years ago, this is where it all began. A mixture of live songs that had won us a following + our first experiments in the studio. Listening back now it still has that sense of wildness + drama, and possibility of those early days. So young and so gone, indeed!” -Mat Osman pic.twitter.com/nn7lbrEgsu — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) March 29, 2023