Suede announce March 2023 UK headline tour dates









The progenitors of the dreaded B-word movement are about to grace their homeland shores with headline shows this coming March as Suede announce a slew of new dates to their forthcoming tour.

The legendary outfit are set to hit the road and perform the classic hits from their back catalogue, fan-favourites and tracks from their forthcoming album, Autofiction, due for release on September 16th.

As the press release states, “The tour begins at Bath’s Forum on March 3 and closes at O2 Academy Brixton on March 25th, 30 years after Suede made their iconic debut performance at the London venue in May 1993.”

The band will perform at Norwich’s UAE on the second night of the tour and other perfect mid-sized venues around the UK. And who knows what follows that prolific stint of shows?

In the meantime, the band are set to play a string of uber intimate album-launch shows around the UK and Europe. However, these are all sadly sold out, which means that the latest announcement will come as a big relief for fans who failed to get tickets.

Those who have reordered Autofiction from the band’s official store can access a ticket presale, beginning at 09:00am on Wednesday 14th September, before tickets are on general sale from 09:00am, Friday 16th September. Full dates and information are listed HERE.

You can check out the new dates below.

Suede March 2023 UK headline tour:

3 The Forum, Bath

4 UEA, Norwich

6 G Live, Guildford

7 Corn Exchange, Cambridge

9 Albert Hall, Manchester

10 Rock City, Nottingham

11 O2 Academy, Sheffield

13 Music Hall, Aberdeen

14 O2 Academy, Glasgow

15 Barbican, York

17 O2 City Hall, Newcastle

18 Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

20 Dome, Brighton

21 Symphony Hall, Birmingham

22 St David’s Hall, Cardiff

24 O2 Guildhall, Southampton

25 O2 Academy Brixton, London

(Credit: Press)