Watch Suede’s orchestral cover of Patti Smith song ‘Because the Night’









Suede has recently performed three songs for BBC Radio 2’s ‘Piano Room’, including a spellbinding orchestral cover of the 1978 Patti Smith classic ‘Because The Night’. Smith co-wrote the track in the mid-1970s with Bruce Springsteen, and it appeared as the lead single on her hit album Easter.

BBC Radio 2 announced the lineup for this year’s ‘Piano Room’ sessions last month, with top-flight artists taken on board to perform with the BBC Concert Orchestra from January 30th to February 24th.

In the series, each artist on the bill is asked to perform three tracks: a new one, one of their more long-lived and beloved hits and a classic cover version of another artist’s work. For Suede’s set, Brett Anderson and the group performed live from Maida Vale, where they offered up an orchestral reimagining of Smith’s ‘Because the Night’ alongside their 1999 hit, ‘She’s In Fashion’ and the new single ‘The Only Way I Can Love You’.

Sharing the popular cover on Twitter, bassist Matt Osman, brother of Richard, wrote: “Our take on Patti Smith’s Because The Night with the fabulous BBC Orchestra”. The complete three-song set will be made available on iPlayer, but for now, see the cover below.

Ahead of their performance, Suede’s Brett Anderson announced: “We’re delighted to be involved with Radio 2’s ‘Piano Room’. It’s so, so exciting to be able to freshly explore our songs, old and new, with the esteemed accompaniment of the BBC Concert Orchestra. Can’t wait.”

Previous artists to have performed during this year’s ‘Piano Room’ sessions included Sugababes, who played on February 3rd, Tom Chaplin on February 7th and Suzanne Vega on February 9th. Before the series comes to a close on Friday, February 24th, BBC 2 is set to welcome performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jake Shears and Stormzy.

Watch Suede perform an orchestral cover of Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Because the Night’ below.