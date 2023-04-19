Suede announce 30th-anniversary reissue of debut album









Britpop pioneers Suede will be commemorating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut LP, Suede, this year. To celebrate, the band will release a new reissue of the album entitled Suede30.

The new release is being split into two discs: the remastered and remixed original album on side one, and the band’s B-sides from the era on side two. The 30th-anniversary reissue will also come with seven-inch picture discs of the band’s first four singles – ‘The Drowners’ / ‘To The Birds’, ‘Metal Mickey’ / ‘Where The Pigs Don’t Fly’, ‘Animal Nitrate’ / ‘The Big Time’ and ‘So Young’ / ‘High Rising’ – each featuring the original cover artwork on the discs.

“It was a genuinely magical time in my life and one for which I’ll always be grateful,” frontman Brett Anderson says in a statement. “It felt incredible being in what I thought was quite probably the most exciting band in the world at the time, making a record which felt like more than just another band making another album.”

“So, 30 years ago, this is where it all began,” bassist Mat Osman added. “A mixture of the live songs that had won us a following and our first experiments in the studio. Listening back now it still has that sense of wildness, and drama, and possibility of those early days. So young and so gone, indeed!”

Suede30 will be released as a 180g black vinyl LP and a two CD set, along with picture disc and Blu-ray editions. The new reissue will also be packaged with “all with audio newly mastered by Phil Kinrade at AIR Studios from the original ½” tapes and production masters, overseen and approved by original album producer Ed Buller.”

Suede30 is set for a July 7th release.