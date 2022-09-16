Sublime announce a new biopic with surviving members









American ska punk band Sublime is set to receive a brand new biopic that is now entering Sony’s production stages. According to the latest reports, drummer Bud Laugh and bassist Eric Wilson will serve as the executive producers for the project.

Laugh and Wilson, along with the family members of the late Bradley Nowell, released a joint statement about the upcoming biopic. The statement read: “We can’t believe this is finally happening, and we couldn’t be more honoured and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story.”

It continued: “We are so grateful to Peter Paterno and Dave Kaplan/Surfdog for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Chernin Entertainment for believing in us and getting it on the big screen. We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.”

At the time, no details about the production have been released yet. While it is expected that the release date for the project will be determined soon, the team haven’t released any information about a working title or the crew attached to the upcoming biopic.

“We’re thrilled Sublime’s insanely cool and important story will finally be told,” Dave Kaplan, their manager, added. “They were fearless and pioneering in bringing together so many musical genres, cultures, and lifestyles during their short time as a band, and their music is still influencing musicians and artists to this day.”

