Iconic Hollywood stuntman "Judo" Gene LeBell has died aged 89









Iconic mixed martial artist and Hollywood stuntman Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89. As well as being a behind-the-scenes diety in the worlds of film, combat sport and professional wrestling, LeBell was responsible for introducing Bruce Lee to the art of grappling. Elvis Presley, Chuck Norris, Roddy Ripper, Ronda Rousey and Steven Segal were all his students at one time, the latter of whom learned about his legendary chokehold technique first-hand.

LeBell was born in 1932 and took to martial arts at a young age. At the age of seven, he began training professionally under the watchful eye of Ed ‘Strangler’ Lewis. After sidestepping into judo, he became national champion, later establishing himself as a professional wrestler.

LeBell was also the president of the National Wrestling Alliance’s Hollywood, California branch, and continued to perform in matches until 1981. His patented ‘LeBell Lock’ is still in use to this day. Detailing the move in a conversation with WWE, LeBell said: “It’s a necklock. If you hook the arm and go in deep, you got a shoulder-lock and an elbow-lock. It’s a hell of a thing.”

From 1962 to 2012, LeBell also worked as a stuntman on film and television sets. As one of the most revered practitioners of his trade, he worked with some of the world’s biggest names. He even met Bruce Lee during a run on The Green Hornet. Apparently, the pair traded ideas on grappling and discussed Lee’s Jeet Kune Do discipline.

Decades later, LeBell was introduced to former Aikido trainer-cum- Hollywood actor Steven Seagal. The story goes that Seagal claimed he could not be choked out due to his long history of martial artistry. LeBell, looking to take him down a step, asked him to demonstrate this god-given gift. LeBell claims that he subsequently caused the movie star to pass out and, quite literally, poop his pants.

Speaking to MMA Underground, LeBell said: “Well, if a guy soils himself, you can’t criticize him, because if they just had a nice big dinner an hour before, you might have a tendency to do that. Steven Seagal is a very outstanding martial artist. I’ve got nothing against Steven. Personally, myself I don’t think he’s taught these mixed martial artists how to win a match. He’s done a lot for martial arts.” It’s unclear how much truth there is in LaBelle’s recollections. Either way, he was a towering figure in the world of film and television and an essential link in the evolution of stage combat.