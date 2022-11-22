Michael Myers' stunt double James Winburn dead at 85









Famed stunt double James Winburn, who helped to change the art of the craft with his lumbering portrayal of Michael Myers in Halloween, has died at the age of 85. Winburn passed away on Saturday, November 19th, following a battle with illness. No official cause of death has yet been released for the late, great stunt star.

Thanks to his actorly portrayal of Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s horror franchise, Winburn began a collaboration with the director also working with him on Escape from New York and others.

Over the course of his esteemed career, he performed as a stunt double in over 70 films, including TRON, Suspect, A Fine Mess, Pale Rider and many more, with the bulk of his work coming in the 1970s.

Thanks to his acting sensibilities, Winburn would also act and direct a smattering of projects for film and TV throughout his career. Away from the camera, he was also keen to engage with fans with on-stage interviews and more.

Recently, he appeared on stage for Monopoly Events, who wrote: “We are extremely sad to learn of the passing of James Winburn, who joined us for ‘For the Love of Horror’ last month.”

Adding: “James was an absolute pleasure to work and shared some amazing stories with everyone over the weekend. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.”

