Studios and streamers set to met with Writers Guild









The date for the sit-down between The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and studios and streamers has been set to August 4th.

The August meeting will mark the first time the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the union have come together since the Writers Guild called a strike on May 1st.

The WGA negotiating committee released a statement to its members on Tuesday, stating the AMPTP reached out to them via Carol Lombardini, requesting a meeting on August 4th to discuss negotiations.

“We’ll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information. As we’ve said before, be wary of rumors. Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us,” they shared.

An AMPTP spokesperson also made a statement, saying they: “Remain committed to finding a path to mutually beneficial deals with both unions,” meaning both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, who are also on strike.

Thus far, the two sides have not settled on an agreement on issues like weekly minimums for WGA members in postproduction or guaranteeing a “second step” in screenwriters’ deals, and the strike has gone on for 14 weeks.

The WGA’s take is that the producers aren’t budging on regulating the use of AI, introducing viewership-based residuals, and setting minimum staffing numbers on projects.