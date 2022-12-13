Studio Ghibli tease Hayao Miyazaki’s new film How Do You Live









The fandom is about the go into a frenzy. Studio Ghibli have finally confirmed the details of the new Hayao Miyazaki film How Do You Live. A decade on from his touted retirement, he will return in 2023.

The beloved creator of films like Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro and Princess Mononoke, apparently hung up his creative hat and bid us farewell with his final film The Wind Rises in 2013, but it would seem that you simply can’t stop him.

The iconic studio announced the exciting news, stating: “The new feature film from director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli has been announced! HOW DO YOU LIVE (tentative title) opens in theatres in Japan on July 14, 2023.”

Fans around the world will be hoping the usual lengthy delay that anime films often face when looking for global distribution is shorter than usual and How Do You Live can hit our screens soon enough.

As of yet, details on the film are very vague but based on the poster, Miyazaki’s dedication to hand-drawn techniques and love of affable creatures remains in place. While IMDb cites the plot as the tale that “depicts the psychological growth of a teenage boy through interactions with his friends and uncle,” no synopsis has yet been confirmed.

Further details are expected in the coming weeks. For now, you can gape at the luscious hint in the poster below.

