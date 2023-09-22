Studio Ghibli to be taken over by Japanese broadcaster









The legendary Japanese animated film studio Studio Ghibli, known for their movies Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, Princess Mononoke and Howl’s Moving Castle, will be taken over by Nippon Television Holdings.

The Japanese broadcaster will complete the purchase of Studio Ghibli at some point in October, as confirmed by the Tokyo-based entertainment company, marking the beginning of a new era.

Studio Ghibli has been in a tussle for its distribution rights around the world for several years now, including a long and problematic relationship with The Walt Disney Company, which provided English dubs.

Toshio Suzuki, the Ghibli president, will become the chairman in the new takeover at age 75, while co-creator and animation icon Hayao Miyazaki will become honorary chairman at age 82.

The deal was completed on September 21st, with speculation still surrounding how the company might look forward and which figures might remain in charge of which departments.

“For a long time, it has been a concern who will take over the studio,” the studio said before Goro Miyazaki, eldest son of Hayao, said that he did not want the responsibility of being the new CEO. Nippon TV will handle the operations, while Ghibli themselves will handle the creative aspects.

Check out the trailer for Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away below.