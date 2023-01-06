The street performer that inspired Joni Mitchell's 'For Free'









Over the years, the true meaning of the Joni Mitchell classic ‘For Free’ has been misconstrued. It’s commonly assumed to be written from an autobiographical perspective, but it’s actually about a street performer she watched in New York.

Lana Del Rey has regularly covered the Ladies of the Canyon track and feels an intense connection to the song. In Joni’s creation, ‘For Free’, she chronicles life as a failing musician, which Lana connected with and went on to cover on her 2021 album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Speaking about her decision to take on the track, Del Rey informed MOJO it means “everything” to her. She then explained why she connected so profoundly with ‘For Free’: “The way things started off for me in the way I was portrayed was that I was feigning emotional sensitivity. I really didn’t like that.”

Del Rey added: “Because I didn’t even get famous ’til I was, like, 27 and until then, I sang for less than free. And I loved it. I really was that girl who was pure of soul. I didn’t give a fuck.”

With her comments, Del Rey attempted to align herself with Mitchell, who didn’t break through until later in her life, having spent much of it as a secret songwriter. However, the ‘Video Games’ singer didn’t realise that Mitchell wrote ‘For Free’ about a street performer named Blind Richie.

Mitchell revealed the song’s inspiration when she introduced it at the Newport Folk Festival in 1969, saying: “There’s a young man in New York City, I don’t know his name, but he’s blind and he sits on the street and plays his clarinet for whatever money people will give him. I’ve often ridden past him, and wondered about his life, and I’ve written this song for him. It’s called ‘The Boy Who Plays for Free.'”

Blind Richie soon became aware of ‘For Free’ and felt like Mitchell had exploited his story on the track. Ray Schulz tracked the street performer down for an article in 1970 for the East Village Other, and he came across as a problematic individual.

In the piece, Schulz wrote: “Did you hear what he said about Joni Mitchell’s song?” someone else asked, “He said it was a phoney, that she didn’t bother to get to know him, and she should have fucked him if she wanted to write an honest song. Besides, Joni Mitchell’s retired now, ain’t she? Living with Graham Nash or someone?”

Harrowingly, in the article, despite being blind, Richie is also quoted using a series of racial slurs against people in the street. Unfortunately, there are no further updates on the whereabouts of the singer-songwriter and whether he survived the mean streets of New York or became another statistic.