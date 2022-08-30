'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower teases Vecna's return









Fans of the Netflix series Stranger Things are still recovering from the thrill of the season four finale, with the latest series offering up surprise deaths, mad action scenes, a drizzling of Kate Bush and an insidious villain named Vecna.

Born from the depths of The Upside Down, Vecna was the main antagonist throughout the latest series of the show before he was ‘defeated’ by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). In a conversation with NME, the actor below all the rubbery prosthetics, Jamie Campbell Bower, revealed that viewers may not have seen the last of the villain.

“He’s pissed, he’s properly vexed,” Bower stated, adding, “I don’t think he’s slunk off licking his wounds in misery. He’s rebuilding, and he’s out for blood. It’s like, you’ve really fucking pushed the buttons now, that classic Jason Voorhees thing – you’ve made a big mistake”.

Very few people know how the influential Netflix will end when it enters its fifth and final series in the future, with Bower also being left in the dark despite being a major cast member. Despite this, he asserts, “I think Vecna and Will have a connection that’s yet to be explored…“As a fan, I’d be interested to see more of that”.

Speaking of Vecna’s relationship with Eleven who ultimately sent him to his demise in the show, Bower added, “But while revenge does play a big part in his relationship with her, I think he probably still has a desire to take her with him and live in a different sort of way because she is part of him, and he recognises a lot of himself in her”.

Take a look at the trailer for the celebrated Netflix series, below.