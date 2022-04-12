New trailer for 'Stranger Things' season 4 has arrived









The kids from Hawkins, Indiana are back! Today, Netflix officially dropped the latest trailer from the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.

Things look a bit stern for the kids and adults, which makes sense considering where the show’s third season left off. After the Battle of Starcourt, Will Byers and Eleven have moved out to California while the rest of the gang stays back in Indiana. The show will pick up six months after the battle that ended the third season.

Also present in the first look photos is Jim Hopper, who had been presumed dead but has since been confirmed alive. According to the synopsis written by the Duffer Brothers to coincide with the release of the season’s first teaser trailer, Hopper is “imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other.”

Earlier this year, Netflix released an official synopsis for the upcoming season, in which the core group “are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

That’s a nice thought, but anyone who has stayed up to date with the show knows that the series has been renewed for an additional season five that will end the series. Now, we’ve got a brand new trailer to keep us entertained until we finally touch down in Hawkins once more.

Watch the brand new trailer for Stranger Things season four below as it shows the kids from Hawkins preparing for war as well as giving us a first glimpse at some brand new monsters from the upside-down.