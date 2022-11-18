'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn joins 'A Quiet Place: Day One' cast









Though details surrounding the upcoming A Quiet Place spinoff are few and far between, reports are circulating that Joseph Quinn, the actor who played the beloved Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, is set to join Lupita Nyong’o and other cast members in the much-anticipated A Quiet Place: Day One.

As the name suggests, A Quiet Place: Day One is set to take place in the same universe as the other A Quiet Place movies, following the same apocalyptic events but from the perspectives of different characters in different locations. The project was proposed by John Krasinski and developed by Jeff Nichols, who was supposed to direct the feature before going off to direct one of his own movies.

Instead, the director’s chair will be occupied by Michael Sarnoski, who wrote and directed 2021’s Pig. This latest instalment of the A Quiet Place franchise will take place on the very first day the alien creatures arrive, swiftly bringing about society’s collapse with their blood-lust and super-sensitive hearing.

The involvement of Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has already been confirmed, so Quinn will be in good company. The film is a spinoff of the 2018 hit A Quiet Place, which, thanks to director and star John Krasinski, earned $340.9 million on a $17 million budget. The script was based on a story by Byan Woods and Scott Beck. The 2021 sequel was equally successful, earning $297.3 million at the box office.

It’s unlikely that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will reprise their roles in this next instalment, though the film is expected to help establish a cinematic universe that Paramount can build on in years to come. A Quiet Place: Day One is set for release on March 8th, 2024.

Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn is keeping busy with his new drama, Hoard, which is mid-may through post-production at the time of writing. You can check out a clip of A Quiet Place 2 below.