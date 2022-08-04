'Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower performs Lizzo and Vecna mash-up









Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower brought his villain, Vecna, to life on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the strangest way possible, reciting Lizzo lyrics to the studio audience.

Explaining how he initially came up with the menacing voice for the character, Bower stated that he borrowed the voice from Doug Bradley’s performance in the iconic horror movie, Hellraiser. “It said that this deep, booming voice kind of comes out of the darkness,” he clarified, adding, “I loved it. it was amazing. And I’m a singer, so I kind of just relaxed myself, relaxed my larynx”.

Further along in the interview, Bower did a performance of his Vecna voice by impersonating famous phrases and characters, initiating Julia Roberts saying, “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy,” from Notting Hill along with several other one-liners.

But, after this, Bower dropped his Vecna/Lizzo collaboration, performing a bizarre rendition of ‘About Damn Time’. Showing off his iconic gravely voice he sang, “In a minute I’ma need a sentimental man or woman to pump me up”.

Arguably Netflix’s flagship programme, Stranger Things, inspired by the sci-fi adventures of 1980s filmmaking in films such as The Goonies, Halloween and Stephen King’s It, grows stronger and stronger with the release of every new season.

Fans are still recovering from the thrill of season four, with the latest release offering up surprise deaths, mad action scenes and a drizzling of Kate Bush.