Netflix to release ‘Stranger Things’ animated spin-off series









Following the success of Stranger Things over the past seven years, Netflix has confirmed an animated spin-off series.

Little is known about the project so far, although it is sure to please fans of the show. It will be created by Eric Robles (Random! Cartoons; Fanboy and Chum Chum) and Flying Bark Productions. Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers and 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen will be producing alongside them.

A statement released by the Duffer Brothers reads: “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling.”

They continued: “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

Since 2016, Stranger Things has been immensely popular, becoming one of the streaming service’s most-viewed shows. It was renewed for a fifth season in 2022, which is set to be the last.

In March 2023, a stage play based on the series, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, was announced, set to debut on London’s West End later this year.